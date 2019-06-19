Horoscopes | June 20, 2019

Birthdays: Alisan Porter, 38; Nicole Kidman, 52; John Goodman, 67; Lionel Richie, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t stop until you are happy with the outcome. Take physical action, and it will stop anyone who tries to get in your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll achieve far more if you live up to your promises and do the best job possible. Focus on setting the standard, not stooping to a rival’s level.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional situation will turn in your favor if you use examples to make your case. Someone will make a last-minute change that will alert you to consider his or her reliability.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to what you know works best for you, and do your best to finish what you start. Don’t feel you have to give someone a handout if you don’t believe in the cause.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time on personal growth, fitness and romance. Strive to be your best, and you will excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll have a productive day if you stay focused on what’s important to you. Take the high road, and give your all to what’s essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a point to improve your attitude and to make changes that will boost your confidence. Show compassion for the underdog, and exhibit disdain for those who take advantage of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on being productive and putting a unique spin on whatever you do. Don’t trust anyone who makes an unrealistic promise or asks you for a handout.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t lose sight of who has helped you and who has caused you grief. Mistakes can turn into an asset if you acknowledge them and learn from what transpired.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the most of whatever situation you face, and you will come out on top. Proceed at your own speed in the direction that suits you best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your emotions by showing how much you care. A kind gesture or act of love will help you come to an understanding with someone you care about.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sometimes when you reach out to help someone, you end up being the one who is enriched by the experience. Open your heart, and you’ll be rewarded.