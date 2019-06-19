Journey of Hope comes to Kingman
KINGMAN – A group of cyclists riding across the country to raise money and support for people with disabilities will arrive in Kingman between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, June 21.
The Journey of Hope South Team is comprised of 20 cyclists and six crew members, and will be traveling an average of 75 miles per day until Aug. 10 when they are set to arrive at the U.S. Capitol. Each cyclist has committed to raising at least $6,000 for people with disabilities.
They’ll come to Kingman following a more than 60-mile ride from Lake Havasu, just a small portion of the 4,370-mile journey. Cyclists will make their stop in Kingman at The CLUB for YOUth, 301 N. First St.
The Journey of Hope is organized by The Ability Experience, the national philanthropy of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. This year’s Journey is expected to raise more than $750,000.
“The mission of The Ability Experience is to use shared experiences to support people with disabilities and develop the men of Pi Kappa Phi into servant leaders,” The Ability Experience wrote in a press release.
Supporting the visit are the City of Kingman Tourism Division, The CLUB for YOUth, KUSD Lee Williams High School, the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation and Subway – Foods 2000.
City Tourism Director Josh Noble encourages the community to welcome the cyclists as they come to Kingman for the first time.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
