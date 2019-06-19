OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 19
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Layout of Sunbelt Park sparks debate at Council

The number of soccer fields and the presence of additional amenities at Sunbelt Park sparked some light debate at Tuesday’s Council meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The number of soccer fields and the presence of additional amenities at Sunbelt Park sparked some light debate at Tuesday’s Council meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Sunbelt Park Master Plan was one item that saw some minor debate between councilmembers at their meeting Tuesday, as a representative from the Kingman Youth Soccer League floated the idea of rearranging or removing some of the park’s proposed amenities to make room for additional fields.

The proposed $6.7 million park, at least the layout recommended by staff, is set to include four Olympic-sized soccer fields that can be split into smaller spaces if needed. Also planned are a fire station, basketball and sand volleyball courts, ramadas, a splash pad, restrooms and snack bar. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman noted the park would not be completed all at once, but in phases.

Sean Witt with KYSL said the proposed park is close to being able to accommodate an entire tournament, but falls just short. However, he noted it could fill that capacity with a “couple of tweaks.” Witt spoke to the growing popularity of soccer in Kingman, which is one reason for why he would like to see even more fields be accommodated by the park.

Witt proposed cutting out some bushes to make additional space and also said “we don’t see the need for two ramadas...” Aside from removing some of what was proposed, Witt also said some of the amenities could be put in at an angle to make for even more space.

“We would like to be able to get it all done in the same field in one day,” he said of tournaments. “And if we maximize the amount of green space, I think we could do that. The snack bar, we’ve never ran a snack bar, I don’t know why we would need one.”

Mayor Jen Miles believed Council wasn’t ready for a vote after being presented with the suggestions, and also because what was to be voted on was an updated plan from what was included in the agenda. Meersman said the City could make the project work with the field sizes KYSL desires.

“This isn’t just soccer fields, we have a community to take care of here,” said Councilwoman Deana Nelson. “I can appreciate where some of this area here needs to be for other sources and not just the soccer fields. Yes, we need ramadas because we need places for people to sit. It’s a park for everybody in the community, that’s my thought. It’s not just a soccer field for KYSL.”

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter thought it was “fair” to consider the suggestions since “they’re the ones partnering and coming up with money.”

“This is going to be something that you can see from the highway like you can see Centennial Park from the highway,” the vice mayor said. “I think there’s a prospective for sports tourism that we need to include here. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it the right way.”

Nelson was ready to vote on the item, but Council chose to table it by a vote of 5-1, Nelson dissenting. Councilman Ken Watkins was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City utilizes citizen input to construct budget
City Council heard proposal for potential additions to Centennial Park
City parks commission to address new parks, ballfields
Council candidate Deana Nelson wants progress on Kingman Crossing
The morning the lights came on at Centennial Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News