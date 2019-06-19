Little League: Kingman North 8-10 All Stars fall short against Lake Havasu City

KINGMAN – Back-and-forth battles in Little League are always fun, but one team has to walk away victorious and that was Lake Havasu City on Tuesday night.

Kingman North held the lead for most of the contest, but Lake Havasu City rallied for three runs in the sixth inning for a 10-9 victory during the 8-10 All Stars Tournament at Southside Park.

“I feel we had some great hits, but they made some great plays,” said Kingman North’s acting manager Jeremy Feil. “Nothing you can do about that. We want our kids to hit it hard, we want them to hit it flat and that’s what they did. (Lake Havasu City) made more plays than us today, but we’re going to battle back and hopefully we see them in the finals.”

Kingman North found itself in a tight spot entering the final frame holding a slim 8-7 advantage. Unfortunately, that lead turned into a two-run deficit and Kingman North needed a comeback of its own in the bottom of the sixth to either win or send it to extra innings.

It appeared Kingman North could force extras after scoring a run, but a strikeout ended the threat.

“We knew Lake Havasu City was a good team – we knew they would be ready to play,” Feil said. “We knew it would be a battle and that’s what we got.”

Kingman North was in control for most of the battle as it put up eight runs in the first three innings for an 8-3 advantage. But no lead is ever safe in Little League and Lake Havasu City proved that with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to inch within one, 8-7.

That was the last time Kingman North held an advantage as Lake Havasu gained the upper hand and never looked back to advance to an 8 p.m. contest Thursday against Blythe on Field 4.

Despite the loss, a pair of Kingman North athletes were instrumental in giving their team a fighting chance. Canton Collins tallied three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in three runs. Meanwhile, Lincoln Lewandowski went 3-for-4 with a run batted in and a run scored.

“I’m definitely pleased,” Feil said of the offense. “Our kids word hard, so I knew we could hit. It’s just a matter of who makes the most plays.”

Starting pitcher Devon Dubay also gave Kingman North a great outing on the mound – striking out five batters in three innings of work. However, Kingman North still has plenty of arms for the rest of the tournament.

“We didn’t even use our ace yet and we’ve played two games,” Feil said. “So we’re good to go.”

Additionally, Kingman North only has one more game without their manager Steve Lewandowski, who can return Thursday night.

“We’ll definitely love to have Steve back,” Feil said. “Wish he was here tonight, but I’m ready to play whoever they put in front of us. This team is ready to go, we put in some work and hopefully we get back to winning (Wednesday).”

Kingman North gets its chance to stay alive in the tournament with a 6 p.m. contest Wednesday against Needles on Field 4. The winner faces either Kingman or Bullhead City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.