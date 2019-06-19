OFFERS
Mosquito fogging in Mohave Valley Friday

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:24 p.m.

34.893391,-114.5753759

KINGMAN – If traveling to Mohave Valley Friday, you will want to know that Mohave County Environmental Health Division’s will start an adult mosquito control application at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the following areas:

Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and River Valley High School.

Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road, and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.

South of Courtwright Road to Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.

The adulticide being used is AllPro Evoluer 4-4 ULV. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, this is an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes made from pyrethrins.

Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed. You might consider turning off your air conditioning turned off when spraying is taking place.

If you have to remain outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes immediately rinse them with water or eye drops. Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying. Bring your pets indoors, and cover fish ponds and swimming pools.

Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with pesticide. Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking, or eating them.

Individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

