No new trial in 1995 slaying of DPS officer, court rules

PHOENIX – A California man who killed a Department of Public Safety officer while on a 1995 road trip in a stolen car is not entitled to a new trial, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The three-judge panel rejected claims by attorneys for Ernesto Salgado Martinez that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Hotham, who presided over the trial, was biased because the judge’s bailiff was friends with the widow of DPS officer Robert Martin.

Hotham excluded the bailiff from the courtroom during the testimony of the expert witness to avoid even raising the question of whether the bailiff’s reaction to “gory photographs’’ would have some effect on the jury. Martinez’s new lawyer said that showed how the judge was concerned that the bailiff’s feelings “might spill over inappropriately.’’

Judge Milan Smith, writing for the appellate panel, said that Martinez could not cite a single case where a bailiff’s relationship to the victim’s family created the appearance of impropriety.

“At bottom, Martinez’s judicial bias claim is based on unfounded speculation,’’ Smith wrote.

Court records show that Martinez stole a vehicle in California and used it to drive to Arizona to visit friends and family. He also met friend Oscar Fryer in Globe.

Martin, who had patrolled the area for about two decades, pulled over the stolen car for speeding on the Beeline Highway. Four shots were fired, and Martin was struck in the hand, neck, back and head, with the last two being fatal.

Police arrested Martinez in Indio, California, the following day using information furnished by another couple who were driving along the same road – but not before Martinez killed a convenience store clerk during a robbery.

He was found guilty on a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of theft and two counts of misconduct involving weapons in the Arizona case.

Before sentencing, however, Ronald Reinstein, the presiding judge of the criminal division, heard arguments about the bailiff.

Reinstein said Martinez had demonstrated no prejudice from Hotham presiding over the case. But Reinstein said that because “death is different’’ it would be better “to assign another judge to the sentencing.’’

That ended up being Judge Christopher Skelly who imposed the death penalty, which was upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Martinez was separately tried, found guilty and sentenced to death in California for the killing there.

In appealing his Arizona conviction, Martinez also argued that his rights were violated because prosecutors did not inform him that Fryer, who testified at his trial, was using drugs at the time. Martinez also said prosecutors withheld evidence of what benefits they gave to Fryer in exchange for his testimony.

Smith acknowledged that the question of whether a witness was using drugs during the trial would reflect on that person’s competence and credibility as a witness. But the appellate court said Martinez presented no evidence that prosecutors were aware of that fact at the time.

The appellate judges also dismissed as “wholly speculative’’ the claims by Martinez that Fryer was not charged with several crimes. Anyway, Smith said, prosecutors did disclose a plea agreement that required Fryer to cooperate in the prosecution of Martinez.

Smith also brushed aside claims by Martinez that his original defense counsel did an ineffective job by failing to retain an expert who would have undermined the prosecution’s theory of premeditation. He said there was “sufficient evidence’’ in the record to show that Martinez intended to shoot Martin, including testimony by Fryer that Martinez said he has a handgun “for protection’’ and told him that if he were stopped by police “he wasn’t going back to jail.’’

Then there was the undisputed fact he was driving a stolen car.

“These facts all support the prosecution’s argument that Martinez planned to murder Officer Martin before he shot him,’’ Smith wrote.