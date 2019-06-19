Rants & Raves | June 20, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Who said golf wasn’t a family sport? Well I was at the golf course this morning and saw 20 to 25 kids ages 8 to 12 who looked like they were getting ready to play.

Recycling: You act as if you are doing us a favor by letting us recycle. In all reality we are giving you a paycheck. Without our recycles you would not have a job and that nice car to drive.

The end of ‘wishful recycling’: Some years ago they also had electronics recycling bins, but people were going in there to steal. I`d see people in the middle of the day grabbing stuff out of the one at Bashas’.

One person, one vote, misguided mentality: We live in a democratic republic. Those who occupy the largest cities should not control government for all. Rural America does more for the population than many large cities. This is why the electoral college was instituted and should remain.



MCSO arrests two from sting operation: These two are NOT at fault. Arrest the PARENTS that allow their kids to be on the internet with no supervision. Make it so you must be 18 to use the internet. Kids don’t need internet.