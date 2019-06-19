Republicans greet Trump’s candidacy for 2020 with excitement

KINGMAN – It was President Donald Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s cardboard cutouts that were greeting attendees of the reelection party to celebrate Trump announcing his candidacy for the next presidential election. While Trump spoke in Florida, President of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman Dr. Laurence Schiff hosted the party at his office on Wednesday, June 19.

The gathering wasn’t too big, a dozen people, half of them newcomers whom Schiff never saw before. There were a few older couples, Schiff’s family and friends, but also such conservative activists known in the community as Mohave County Republican Party District 1 Director Steve Robinson and his “best guy,” Dennis Lange.

Schiff is happy to see new faces. He had a computer consultant come in the morning and set up the TV for online streaming. There are snacks and #MAGA hats (white for formal occasions, recommends Robinson).

“It’s Trump’s country,” Schiff said and admitted that he himself was a Ted Cruz guy and doesn’t necessarily agree on trade with the president, but he thinks Trump is the only candidate able to unite Republicans. “He fights for his principles. He doesn’t back down. He’s the only one who fights.”

A couple of women expressed their admiration for the First Lady’s beauty.

“She is gorgeous,” they whispered to themselves when Melania Trump, in a bright yellow dress, introduced her husband, the president, to the audience.

The most striking part about Trump’s speech was how time-removed it was. It was a speech about the past, especially the sins of Democrats and Hillary Clinton. The president tested on the crowd and officially chose his new slogan for 2020 – “Keep America Great.”

Schiff thinks the economy will be the decisive factor during 2020. If it stays strong, President Trump will be elected again.

“I’m sure the turnout will be great,” he said about the Republican primary election, which will take place on first Tuesday of August 2020.