OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 19
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Republicans greet Trump’s candidacy for 2020 with excitement

Dennis Lange presenting the back of his Trump 2020 T-shirt. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Dennis Lange presenting the back of his Trump 2020 T-shirt. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was President Donald Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s cardboard cutouts that were greeting attendees of the reelection party to celebrate Trump announcing his candidacy for the next presidential election. While Trump spoke in Florida, President of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman Dr. Laurence Schiff hosted the party at his office on Wednesday, June 19.

The gathering wasn’t too big, a dozen people, half of them newcomers whom Schiff never saw before. There were a few older couples, Schiff’s family and friends, but also such conservative activists known in the community as Mohave County Republican Party District 1 Director Steve Robinson and his “best guy,” Dennis Lange.

Schiff is happy to see new faces. He had a computer consultant come in the morning and set up the TV for online streaming. There are snacks and #MAGA hats (white for formal occasions, recommends Robinson).

“It’s Trump’s country,” Schiff said and admitted that he himself was a Ted Cruz guy and doesn’t necessarily agree on trade with the president, but he thinks Trump is the only candidate able to unite Republicans. “He fights for his principles. He doesn’t back down. He’s the only one who fights.”

A couple of women expressed their admiration for the First Lady’s beauty.

“She is gorgeous,” they whispered to themselves when Melania Trump, in a bright yellow dress, introduced her husband, the president, to the audience.

The most striking part about Trump’s speech was how time-removed it was. It was a speech about the past, especially the sins of Democrats and Hillary Clinton. The president tested on the crowd and officially chose his new slogan for 2020 – “Keep America Great.”

Schiff thinks the economy will be the decisive factor during 2020. If it stays strong, President Trump will be elected again.

“I’m sure the turnout will be great,” he said about the Republican primary election, which will take place on first Tuesday of August 2020.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Celebrating Trump’s candidacy party planned
Local GOP club changes name; Monday meeting planned
Security concerns Schiff ahead of GOP convention
Weld says he is seeking GOP nomination for president in 2020
Kelli Ward gets nod from Steve Bannon, Laura Ingraham in Senate campaign kickoff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News