Trump’s pledge to quickly deport ‘millions’ earns praise, provokes alarm

PHOENIX – President Donald Trump’s pledge to have federal authorities remove millions of undocumented immigrants from the country beginning next week set off a flurry of warnings from immigration advocates to prepare families for possible deportation.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said Tuesday that 2 million may face deportation, a move he supports.

Trump referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a tweet Monday night, saying “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

Fellow Democrat Ruben Gallego, who represents Phoenix, said an ICE crackdown would flood courts with parents and workers while ignoring criminals.

Biggs and other Republicans said the real threat to families comes from smugglers trafficking children.

“They’re selling these children, they’re recycling these children,” Biggs said. “If we enforced our laws, then they’re not going to try and cross the border. Those kids are going to be safer.”

Two immigration attorneys in Phoenix – Delia Salvatierra and Ayensa Millan – encouraged those who could be affected to make plans if they are removed from the U.S.

Salvatierra called the Trump announcement a scare tactic.

“I believe that this is really an irresponsible tweet because in actuality it places the Department of Homeland Security officials at risk and it heightens the danger in which they have to go out to detain individuals,” she said.

Millan said undocumented immigrants need to prepare now.

“Whether they have kids or not, contact a family member or someone they trust that can make decisions for them,” she said.

Bayne Froney and Julian Paras contributed to this story.