UniSource suspends summer shutoffs over nonpayments

UniSource Energy Services has announced it has temporarily suspended service disconnections for customers who fall behind on their bill payments for the duration of the commission’s review process. (Daily Miner file photo)

UniSource Energy Services has announced it has temporarily suspended service disconnections for customers who fall behind on their bill payments for the duration of the commission’s review process. (Daily Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:30 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Electricity can be a matter of life and death in the Lake Havasu City region’s intense summer heat. And as temperatures Sitting councilmembers who were write-in candidates include Deana Nelson (409 votes) and Ken Watkins (375 votes). The number of signatures required to be placed on the ballot was just shy of 600. Under the new law, neither Nelson nor Watkins would have advanced to the General Election.

“A write-in candidate cannot advance to the general or runoff election if the candidate did not receive at least the same number of votes as signatures required for nominating petitions for the same office,” the law reads.

That would have landed Council in the position of appointing two councilmembers. It’s happened before in Kingman, but by and large, residents prefer to vote for their elected officials.

The City wrote in a press release that the former statute didn’t take into account Kingman’s non-partisan municipal elections.

“Upon advice from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Kingman found itself at the center of litigation in 2018, having applied partisan election rules to a non-partisan race for Kingman City Council vacancies,” it continued.

The City of Kingman originally found that write-in candidates would not advance to the General Election due to failing to receive enough votes in the Primary Election. The court disagreed, and ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Watkins.

The bill, before it became law, was sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). City Clerk Sydney Muhle and City Attorney Carl Cooper even testified during committee hearings on the matter.

“The idea is during the petition circulation process, there’s a standard that folks have to meet to get themselves put on to the ballot,” Cooper told the House Elections Committee on Feb. 19, 2019. “And that process basically doesn’t apply to the write-in process for non-partisan candidates as it does for partisan candidates. So basically we’re asking for that change to come in and go into effect.”

Cooper noted the ordeal caused candidates to spend money on an attorney “to get where they needed to go,” and that the City also had to expend time and effort.

Muhle, who is also Kingman’s elections official, also addressed the committee.

“This doesn’t just affect us, though I was personally attacked, my motives were questioned even though I was following my training,” she said. “This affects all of the cities and towns, and ended up causing us to reevaluate our training statewide particularly regarding the write-in process and it affected several other municipalities who had the same issue this year.”

Gov. Ducey signed the legislation June 7, 2019.

