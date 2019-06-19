OFFERS
Wed, June 19
West of 3rd, a sustainable lifestyle boutique opens Friday

West of 3rd, 224. E. Beale St., three days before Friday’s grand opening. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – It is hard to explain what West of 3rd is, maybe because it is not a store but an experience created by a blend of several businesses. It is a space where one can stay a while, drinking coffee and browsing through everything local from organic veggies and clothes to books and art about Arizona books to handmade herbal body care products.

The doors open at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at 224 E. Beale St. and then the store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays). The Friday grand opening will last until 6 p.m., followed by a party for family and friends of the three incredible local women – Sarah Ferry, Andrea McAdow, and Alex Kyger – who are bringing quality and sustainability to downtown Kingman.

It started with Ferry’s original business Southwest Trading Company, which she is moving to the new location. She will be joined by her friend McAdow who does organic farming at her Rosebird Gardens, and Kyger known of her seasonally based herbal skin, hair, and cosmetic line Wet Dirt.

To make the project even more ambitious, the ladies plan to serve coffee and tea at West of 3rd, and create flower arrangements. All three recently took a floral class and McAdow grows flowers on her farm.

“It all happened organically,” said Ferry, who was all covered in paint and dust Tuesday night just days before the big opening. “The three of us met doing business and we work together really well,” she explained.

The space was filled with the noise of construction work being done with boxes and raw wood everywhere. Ferry feels happy and excited and her parents are here, helping with the store. It was Ferry’s mom who came up with the name – West of 3rd; her dad prepared the space and continued to work late into the night on the day The Daily Miner was allowed to take a peak.

Take a look at the pictures before the grand opening, and then visit West of 3rd to see the makeover for yourself this weekend.

News