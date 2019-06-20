ADOT makes it easier to report drivers who litter
PHOENIX – Traveling this summer on the road can mean snacking throughout the ride, but when that bag of chips is empty or the last Skittle is gone, remember to not toss the empty bag out the window.
Arizona Department of Transportation has made it easier to report drivers who toss trash out their vehicles. People can now report drivers who litter by calling 511.
Drivers who call the Arizona Traveler Information hotline can select the second option and will be asked to provide plate number, type of litter, location and time of day.
ADOT uses the information to send a letter to the vehicles registered owner to remind the person that littering is illegal and can result in a $500 fine when witnessed by law enforcement. The letter will include a small litterbag to place inside the car for future use and a “Thank you” for helping Keep Arizona Grand, ADOT’s litter program motto. Last year 1,300 letters were issued.
The letter also informs driver of the high price of litter. It costs more than $4 million a year to remove trash from Arizona highways plus roadside trash leaves residents and visitors with a poor vision of Arizona.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
- Obituary
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
- Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*