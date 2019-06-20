ADOT makes it easier to report drivers who litter

PHOENIX – Traveling this summer on the road can mean snacking throughout the ride, but when that bag of chips is empty or the last Skittle is gone, remember to not toss the empty bag out the window.

Arizona Department of Transportation has made it easier to report drivers who toss trash out their vehicles. People can now report drivers who litter by calling 511.

Drivers who call the Arizona Traveler Information hotline can select the second option and will be asked to provide plate number, type of litter, location and time of day.

ADOT uses the information to send a letter to the vehicles registered owner to remind the person that littering is illegal and can result in a $500 fine when witnessed by law enforcement. The letter will include a small litterbag to place inside the car for future use and a “Thank you” for helping Keep Arizona Grand, ADOT’s litter program motto. Last year 1,300 letters were issued.

The letter also informs driver of the high price of litter. It costs more than $4 million a year to remove trash from Arizona highways plus roadside trash leaves residents and visitors with a poor vision of Arizona.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation