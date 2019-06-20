Community View | There’s little value for fees charged at the airport

I need to express my needed opinion on this topic again, as for the high hanger prices at the Kingman Airport.

How quickly we forget the reason the hanger prices are what they are is because when the Kingman Airport Authority was in charge it raised the hanger fees in hopes of getting general aviation out of Kingman Airport. Thus, the automatic rate increase every year.

If the airport authority would still be here that would happen, no doubt in my mind.

For all the experts out there, the way the hanger prices are established is, “you charge according to what the airport has to OFFER,” the rest is not essential.

For instance, at the Wickenburg Airport they have the same hangers we have in Kingman, only theirs are newer with coolers in them (swamp coolers). For the summer they rent for $200 per month.

They also have fuel, a paint shop, upholstery shop, FBO, and “reasonable” fuel prices, unlike the prices at Kingman airport.

What does Kingman airport have to offer? High fuel prices, high maintenance charges, and high hanger rent fees.

So why should anyone in their right mind come as a resident to Kingman Airport? If Kingman airport had a pilot’s lounge, aircraft rental, pilot supply store, schools to teach flying, fly-ins for breakfast, a tower assist, then perhaps you could consider charging these enormous fees.

A few years ago I had two hangers at Eagle Airfield in Mohave. The rent there was $50 per month and went up to $75, and we all complained.

The airport had a radio and electric shop, three FBOs, a full aircraft engine overhauling company on the premises, we had a lot of breakfast fly-ins, instructors, examiners, and aircraft for rent.

What does Kingman Airport have to offer general aviation? For your information, general aviation contributes hundreds of billions of dollars to the economy yearly, and for that reason general aviation is respected.

I have been in the aviation industry since the mid-1980s and have seen a lot of good and also a lot of not-so-good.

It would sure be very nice if Kingman Airport would fall in line with all these other nice airports and treat their resident pilots accordingly.

It is very important to do that. It’s good business.