Downtown Kingman’s First Friday looks for volunteers

KINGMAN – Some community members look forward to the first Friday of the month because it means they get to enjoy walking along Beale Street checking out the different shops and activities organizers of Downtown Kingman’s First Friday put on once a month.

The organizing committee is asking for volunteers to help keep the event going and growing. Currently the committee is organized by six members who help with setting up and taking down, cleaning up and monitoring the different game areas, plus the information tables.

“We have had groups here and they’ve helped, but we have never been able to count on consistent monthly help,” said Caitlin Stuart, Downtown Kingman’s First Friday organizing committee member.

Committee members have also paid expenses out of their own pockets, with the help of a few small businesses, for games, activities and seating areas.

Volunteers would help out with getting things ready for the event like setting up. They would also assist with taking down booths, monitoring game areas, making sure the area is clear of litter and general tasks.

The committee always planned for the event to grow and it has as community attendance has grown. The volunteer outreach hasn’t kept up.

Stuart said if the committee doesn’t receive help from volunteers then First Friday could be stifled or stop growing, or just stop happening.

“We are confident the community will pull together and we will end up with enough volunteers to help us keep this going and growing,” she said.

To volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/2L1vzZq to fill out the volunteer application form. The committee is also looking for financial support through paid partnerships from businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations. For more information on sponsoring, visit https://bit.ly/2Y5a2Tw.