Event Calendar | Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23, 2019

Beale Street Theater is putting on the production of "Bye Bye Birdie." The crew is under the direction of Matt Hecht. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Beale Street Theater is putting on the production of "Bye Bye Birdie." The crew is under the direction of Matt Hecht. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 7:20 p.m.

TODAY

Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy

7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for kids (4-11).

SATURDAY

Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy

1 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for kids (4-11).

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.

Make-It! Light-Up Lightsaber!

2-3 p.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. Make your own full size light-up lightsaber. Construct your plasma blade on June 15 and return on June 22 to create your hilt. Attendance at both programs required. Ages 13-18. 928-692-2665.

SUNDAY

Concert in the Park: Doug Barnett

4 p.m. Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Free. Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, friends, and join Sounds of Kingman as they present their third concert. 928-715-0288.

