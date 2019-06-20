'Everybody loves the trash man' - National Garbage Man Week celebrates City sanitation workers

KINGMAN – There are a lot of misconceptions about trash collection in Kingman and there is no one who can clarify them better than your local trash men. National Garbage Man Week (June 17-22) prompted The Daily Miner to see what a day in the life of a Kingman sanitation worker looks like.

Tracy Furr likes to come to work early. He has been doing this job for 19 years now. He has been waking up at 4 a.m. all his life anyway, and just like other guys, he starts his route at 6 a.m.

“Be careful, it’s a roller-coaster,” Furr warned me when I got onto his truck Thursday morning. He is driving on the right side, UK-style, sipping red Gatorade to keep him going. The “roller-coaster” effect is all the shaking and jumping of the truck when it picks up a trash can from the street.

Kingman sanitation drivers work eight hours a day Monday-Friday, collecting residential, commercial and recycled garbage from all over town. Only six drivers pick up all the residential trash within City limits. They have their daily routes, preferences and methods when approaching a neighborhood.

“On my Monday route, I pick up 860 cans in six hours,” said Tim Cowen, who has worked at sanitation for 11 years now. “When people park their car next to the trash cans, they slow me down. I have to get out of the truck to move the can so that I won’t hit the car.”

According to Furr, 20% of people forget about their regular trash day, and only about 35-40% recycle.

Wednesdays are special request days, when a bigger team ventures out with a Bobcat to remove piles of whatever it is on a resident’s order. They typically end by 2:30 p.m. but driving the truck, which all toddlers, girls and boys obsess about, is not their only responsibility. They fix cans, take care of their trucks, constantly change the tires (a garbage truck has 12 of them) and keep record everything in a log, including the number of collected cans and the total weight.

When asked about the most useful personality trait in this job, Furr says: “patience.” He explains people want to either talk to you or yell at you. But smiling and waving is part of this job, too. A garbage man is a bit like a queen – he is expected to wave.

“Yeah, everybody loves the trash man,” Furr said, waving with a big smile on his face when the truck passed two gentlemen strolling (they wave each Thursday), a lady walking her doggie (waving) and an autistic boy who jumps at the door waiting for Furr to pick up the can and take it high to the sky.

Watching for children is part of this job, too. A truck driver needs to scan his surroundings all the time. That is why Furr prefers when kids are safely in school.

“Also, trash man knows everything,” Furr laughs. “There is a camera in the truck so we can actually see what people dump. You don’t want us to see your trash? Bag and tie properly.”



Once, they found a dead family puppy locked in a wrapped ice box. But there are wonderful things about this job, too. Stability would be one, a sense that you are doing something extremely useful is another.

On Thursdays at lunchtime, Furr picks up trash in his own neighborhood, along with a freshly made lunch his wife hands him when he passes.

Both Furr and Cowen praise their boss, Kingman Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia. He takes care his employees, all 18 of them, genuinely caring about their well-being, providing them with gloves, hand sanitizers and whatever they need. He knows this work because he has done it himself.

The only bad thing is when people don’t follow the rules. At the same time, the same people like to point at their watches if, in their opinion, the truck is late. Or early.



“They will shred a bunch of paper and leave the bag untied,” Cowen said. “The wind comes, the shredder paper is flying everywhere, and they yell at you because they can’t bag and tie their own garbage.”



“Also, when the can is overflowing with trash, the truck can’t pick it up that easily,” Furr added. “And don’t call us whenever you think we’ve missed your can. To say that we’ve collected ‘all the trash on my street but mine,’ I couldn’t have missed your can because I haven’t been in your neighborhood yet.”

Then the truck stops suddenly, and Furr gets out even though there’s no can waiting on the street.

“An 80-year-old lady lives here,” he said. “We have a list and we assist disabled people getting their cans in and out of the street. She is not really disabled. I called Eddy Tapia and we agreed we should put her on the list.”