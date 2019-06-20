Homes near Phoenix evacuated due to wildfire
FLAGSTAFF – About 250 homes east of metro Phoenix near a popular recreational lake are under evacuation orders because of wildfire moving quickly through shrubs and grass.
The human-caused wildfire in the Tonto National Forest near Roosevelt Lake has grown to nearly 79 square miles since it started June 8. It is 41% contained and the cause is under investigation.
Firefighters are expecting to be challenged over the next few days by gusty winds, low humidity, high temperatures and the terrain.
More than 875 people are assigned to the blaze.
The evacuated homes are in clusters within a 12-mile radius of Roosevelt Lake. Residents were given a heads-up Wednesday to prepare to evacuate and given the order to leave Thursday. The fire is several miles away from the homes, Gila County spokesman Josh Beck said.
“It wasn’t so much of an imminent threat as it was because of the high winds and extremely low humidity,” he said.
A shelter for residents and small pets has been set up at Lee Kornegay School in the Gila County town of Miami. Livestock can be taken to the Gila County Fairground in Globe.
The wildfire made a major run through a canyon in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, driving up the size.
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Obituary
- Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*