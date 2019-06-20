OFFERS
Homes near Phoenix evacuated due to wildfire

A Sunday recon flight near the Iron Mountain area on the east flank of the Woodbury fire. (Photo courtesy of AZ State Forestry via Twitter)

A Sunday recon flight near the Iron Mountain area on the east flank of the Woodbury fire. (Photo courtesy of AZ State Forestry via Twitter)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 7:18 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – About 250 homes east of metro Phoenix near a popular recreational lake are under evacuation orders because of wildfire moving quickly through shrubs and grass.

The human-caused wildfire in the Tonto National Forest near Roosevelt Lake has grown to nearly 79 square miles since it started June 8. It is 41% contained and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are expecting to be challenged over the next few days by gusty winds, low humidity, high temperatures and the terrain.

More than 875 people are assigned to the blaze.

The evacuated homes are in clusters within a 12-mile radius of Roosevelt Lake. Residents were given a heads-up Wednesday to prepare to evacuate and given the order to leave Thursday. The fire is several miles away from the homes, Gila County spokesman Josh Beck said.

“It wasn’t so much of an imminent threat as it was because of the high winds and extremely low humidity,” he said.

A shelter for residents and small pets has been set up at Lee Kornegay School in the Gila County town of Miami. Livestock can be taken to the Gila County Fairground in Globe.

The wildfire made a major run through a canyon in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, driving up the size.

