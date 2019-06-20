KRMC opens its new Community Pharmacy for patients’ convenience

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center debuted its new pharmacy Wednesday, June 19 with a grand opening.

KRMC created the pharmacy to better serve hospitalized patients and patients who are discharged from the hospital.

Employees will also benefit from the convenience of an onsite pharmacy when filling their prescriptions.

Attendees of the grand opening had the opportunity to take tours of the new facility.

The pharmacy also has a bedside medication delivery service, “Meds-to-Beds,” program.

“The Community Pharmacy can now provide bedside delivery – the patient’s take-home medication is filled on-site and brought to their bedside so they can just go home and focus on getting better,” said Julya Walters-Koalska, KRMC communications specialist.

The pharmacy also has other health-related merchandise and medical supplies for purchase.

When asked if this is the first time the hospital has had a pharmacy, Walters-Koalska said there has always been an inpatient pharmacy to provide medications for hospitalized patients.

Now the Community Pharmacy is open to patients, employees and the public.

“We’ve done this primarily for the convenience of our patients – specifically those who are being discharged after a hospital stay,” she said.

The convenience of also having the pharmacy on site is to allow patients to leave with the medication they need and go straight home to rest.

It also benefits patients with limited mobility or transportation difficulties by allowing them to leave the hospital with everything they need.

“Essentially we just wanted to make the right medications more accessible to anyone who needs them,” Walters-Koalska said.