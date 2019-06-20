OFFERS
Letter | Converting Highway 93 to an interstate is a bad idea

Marcus Egge, Dolan Springs resident
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 7:28 p.m.

After having lived along U.S. Highway 93, I cannot imagine a worse road to be turned into a freeway.

The intersection with the Interstate 40 freeway is going to impact everybody for months when a simple rerouting into the next valley to the east would solve everything.

OK, that’s not financially possible. How about going around Castle Rock to the west and south and avoid a major headache?

Perhaps, better yet, this freeway idea should be funded by the two countries it’s going to serve and stop infringing on our peaceful lives?

