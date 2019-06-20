Letter | Converting Highway 93 to an interstate is a bad idea
After having lived along U.S. Highway 93, I cannot imagine a worse road to be turned into a freeway.
The intersection with the Interstate 40 freeway is going to impact everybody for months when a simple rerouting into the next valley to the east would solve everything.
OK, that’s not financially possible. How about going around Castle Rock to the west and south and avoid a major headache?
Perhaps, better yet, this freeway idea should be funded by the two countries it’s going to serve and stop infringing on our peaceful lives?
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Obituary
- Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*