Letter | Dear T. Allen in Golden Valley
I call you dear because you are dear to my heavenly father. You are partly right about people making idols and worshiping them. But things made by human hands cannot talk, walk, or think. They are just objects.
People still have their idols; money, cars, and other things. Their eyes are blind. They cannot hear. They cannot feel the true living God.
He really does exist. He has given me strength to get through this life. I don’t know if you are male or female, young, or old like me.
But my Father God has brought me through many rough places, even rocky ways and mountains of pain. He has given me the beauty of life. He has made my heart glad. I feel His presence. I know he lives, He has blessed my life, as I walk with Him and lean on His arm.
He is there for you, too! All you have to do is seek him.
You are in my prayers.
