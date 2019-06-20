Letter | Old Time Home Landscaping was wonderful
I would like to recommend one of your advertisers, Old Time Home and Mobile Home Maintenance and Landscaping.
I hired them based on their quote to remove a large tree from my front yard over two other bidders.
Ed Brown was diligent and aimed to please by going the extra mile to satisfy my wife and me with results that exceeded my expectations.
He and his associate worked hard to cut the stump down to where our wishing well would fit over the remains so that there would be no evidence that a tree of 20 years once stood in the middle of the yard. To cap off the job, Brown treated the remaining stump with root killer so that there would not be regrowth.
Old Time offers discounts for seniors and veterans, and the price was affordable.
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Obituary
- Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*