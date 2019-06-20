Letter | Old Time Home Landscaping was wonderful

I would like to recommend one of your advertisers, Old Time Home and Mobile Home Maintenance and Landscaping.

I hired them based on their quote to remove a large tree from my front yard over two other bidders.

Ed Brown was diligent and aimed to please by going the extra mile to satisfy my wife and me with results that exceeded my expectations.

He and his associate worked hard to cut the stump down to where our wishing well would fit over the remains so that there would be no evidence that a tree of 20 years once stood in the middle of the yard. To cap off the job, Brown treated the remaining stump with root killer so that there would not be regrowth.

Old Time offers discounts for seniors and veterans, and the price was affordable.