Letter | Treat children in cars as your precious cargo

Ronney L Case, Golden Valley resident
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

I have heard on the news that there have been two children who have died in a hot car. All I can say is that some parents need to get their heads out of the sand and start paying attention to their kids.

My wife and I raised two boys. Not once did we ever leave our two boys in the car. Anytime we got home the first thing we did was get the boys in the house. My wife would take care of them, and I would bring groceries or whatever in the house.

Our two boys were precious cargo.

