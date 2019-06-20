MCSO seeks volunteers for Sheriff’s Posse, Boating Safety
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for “dedicated citizens” to volunteer with its Sheriff’s Posse and Boating Safety Officer Program.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Posse Members are active in the community assisting Deputies with low priority calls for service, assisting at vehicle crash scenes providing traffic control, assisting at special events around the county, all while making positive interactions with the community,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a press release, also noting that the posse has positions throughout the county.
Volunteers also get to use marked Sheriff’s Posse vehicles while they perform their duties.
The Boating Safety Officer Program is based out of Lake Havasu City, but those who volunteer provide assistance on lakes and rivers all throughout the county.
“These volunteers assist boaters and swimmers when necessary, provide perimeter control during incidents on the water, ride and work with Division of Boating Safety Deputies, and make positive and education contacts with the boating public,” explains MCSO.
Again, volunteers are provided a marked patrol watercraft.
“These programs are instrumental to our agency, and these volunteers show tremendous dedication that helps keep our county safe,” writes MCSO.
Those interested in getting involved can pick up an application at their nearest sheriff substation, or go to https://www.mohavecounty.us/Default.aspx and click on “Government,” then “Sheriff” and finally “volunteer.”
For more information, contact MCSO Volunteer Services Coordinator Sgt. Kyler Cox at 928-293-1856 or kyler.cox@MohaveCounty.us.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
