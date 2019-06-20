OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 20
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO seeks volunteers for Sheriff’s Posse, Boating Safety

Pictured are graduates of the Sheriff’s Posse through the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO is looking for volunteers for the posse and for its Boating Safety Officer Program. (Photo courtesy MCSO)

Pictured are graduates of the Sheriff’s Posse through the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO is looking for volunteers for the posse and for its Boating Safety Officer Program. (Photo courtesy MCSO)

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 2:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for “dedicated citizens” to volunteer with its Sheriff’s Posse and Boating Safety Officer Program.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Posse Members are active in the community assisting Deputies with low priority calls for service, assisting at vehicle crash scenes providing traffic control, assisting at special events around the county, all while making positive interactions with the community,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a press release, also noting that the posse has positions throughout the county.

Volunteers also get to use marked Sheriff’s Posse vehicles while they perform their duties.

The Boating Safety Officer Program is based out of Lake Havasu City, but those who volunteer provide assistance on lakes and rivers all throughout the county.

“These volunteers assist boaters and swimmers when necessary, provide perimeter control during incidents on the water, ride and work with Division of Boating Safety Deputies, and make positive and education contacts with the boating public,” explains MCSO.

Again, volunteers are provided a marked patrol watercraft.

“These programs are instrumental to our agency, and these volunteers show tremendous dedication that helps keep our county safe,” writes MCSO.

Those interested in getting involved can pick up an application at their nearest sheriff substation, or go to https://www.mohavecounty.us/Default.aspx and click on “Government,” then “Sheriff” and finally “volunteer.”

For more information, contact MCSO Volunteer Services Coordinator Sgt. Kyler Cox at 928-293-1856 or kyler.cox@MohaveCounty.us.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO recognizes efforts of Volunteer Posse, Boating Safety Officers
MCSO on the lookout for Posse Members and boat officers
MCSO looking for Volunteer Posse replacements
Kingman Photo | MCSO Posse Graduates
MCSO seeks volunteers for Posse

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News