Mohave Amateur Radio Club can be heard when all other communications go silent

KINGMAN – “It is a chance to learn how to operate a radio,” said Jamie West, Mohave Amateur Radio Club’s Public Information Officer. In times where people take instantaneous communication for granted, radio is more relevant than ever. Even when a tornado, flooding or a civil unrest takes out local communication, “radio always works.”



The club will be setup for a 24-hour period starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Lewis Kingman Park, operating 100% "off-grid." Everybody is invited.

The club is about 15 years old and based in Kingman, but covers the entirety of Mohave County. The Field Day is an annual nationwide American Radio Relay League event dedicated to practice emergency communication. Its goal is to test the abilities of amateur radio operators to rapidly deploy, and efficiently operate radio communications equipment in the event of emergency conditions that render commercial lines of communications useless.

“In a way, we will be competing with other amateur radio stations from across America,” West said. “I’m interested in the technical aspect of it, but there is a social aspect, too.”

MARC members played an important role during the snowfalls this year. Several of them were on their radio repeaters doing checks-in, West said. Some were reporting on the roads.

“Come and learn how to operate a radio from a licensed instructor,” West invited anyone who is interested in radio or emergency readiness. “It’s a brief training. We’ll show you what to do and what not to do.”