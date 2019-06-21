Fighting obesity is war against demons

Not a new subject, and certainly not my first time writing about it. Once again I am feeling empathy for those fighting food addiction.

Watching a few episodes of "My 600 Pound Life,” always gets me to thinking. It has taken many years for the medical community to recognize that true food addiction is even worse than drug or alcohol addiction.

I once tried to make a friend (skinny alcoholic) understand how much more difficult losing weight can be than staying sober.

I asked him, "If I were to tell you that you could have three drinks a day and no more, do you think you could live that way?"

He thought for a moment and then said, "Not for very long."

My point was that we all have to eat, but not all have to consume alcohol.

You may often hear someone say. "Why don't they just lose weight?"

That seems a bit redundant at this point. Do you really think ANYONE wants to be obese? Depending on the severity, it can take their life in many ways. It puts limitations on all their daily activities, until there are none left.

I am not talking about that stubborn 20 pounds you may carry around. Morbid obesity to me is those who are at least 50 pounds from a healthy weight. And what exactly IS a healthy weight? Certainly not the numbers established by Metropolitan Insurance so many years ago.

Some doctors prefer now to use the BMI numbers instead. I am pretty sure that 25 is where we are supposed to be with that one. No matter where your numbers are, no one knows better than you when your extra poundage is effecting your life.

Like any other addiction, it can often take many, many efforts to finally get a handle on things, and it does not mean your fight is over.

The truly obese will fight their addiction until the day they die. It may be a weight-related illness that takes their life, but maybe not.

Surely if you have ever visited an elderly home care or Alzheimer’s facility, you have noticed that they are all skinny people. We know now that obese people just don't live that long.

Everyone seems to be fighting some sort of demon these days, whether it is depression, drug addiction, alcohol, or food. We are all fighting to survive.

Remember that when you see a big lady or man and think to yourself or out loud, "Why don't they just lose weight?"