OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 21
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fighting obesity is war against demons

Remember when you see a big lady or man and think to yourself or out loud, "why don't they just lose weight?" that they are most likely battling their own demons. (Adobe Images)

Remember when you see a big lady or man and think to yourself or out loud, "why don't they just lose weight?" that they are most likely battling their own demons. (Adobe Images)

mugshot photo
By Linda Varon
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 2:54 p.m.

Not a new subject, and certainly not my first time writing about it. Once again I am feeling empathy for those fighting food addiction.

Watching a few episodes of "My 600 Pound Life,” always gets me to thinking. It has taken many years for the medical community to recognize that true food addiction is even worse than drug or alcohol addiction.

I once tried to make a friend (skinny alcoholic) understand how much more difficult losing weight can be than staying sober.

I asked him, "If I were to tell you that you could have three drinks a day and no more, do you think you could live that way?"

He thought for a moment and then said, "Not for very long."

My point was that we all have to eat, but not all have to consume alcohol.

You may often hear someone say. "Why don't they just lose weight?"

That seems a bit redundant at this point. Do you really think ANYONE wants to be obese? Depending on the severity, it can take their life in many ways. It puts limitations on all their daily activities, until there are none left.

I am not talking about that stubborn 20 pounds you may carry around. Morbid obesity to me is those who are at least 50 pounds from a healthy weight. And what exactly IS a healthy weight? Certainly not the numbers established by Metropolitan Insurance so many years ago.

Some doctors prefer now to use the BMI numbers instead. I am pretty sure that 25 is where we are supposed to be with that one. No matter where your numbers are, no one knows better than you when your extra poundage is effecting your life.

Like any other addiction, it can often take many, many efforts to finally get a handle on things, and it does not mean your fight is over.

The truly obese will fight their addiction until the day they die. It may be a weight-related illness that takes their life, but maybe not.

Surely if you have ever visited an elderly home care or Alzheimer’s facility, you have noticed that they are all skinny people. We know now that obese people just don't live that long.

Everyone seems to be fighting some sort of demon these days, whether it is depression, drug addiction, alcohol, or food. We are all fighting to survive.

Remember that when you see a big lady or man and think to yourself or out loud, "Why don't they just lose weight?"

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman events: Friday, Jan. 20, 2012
Accept those for their character
New medical advances marking the end of a long reign for ‘diet wizards’
You Are What You Eat
Pumpkin spice and losing weight is nice

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News