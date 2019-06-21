OFFERS
Motive unclear for Kingman woman in alleged arson

Patricia N. L. Craft

Patricia N. L. Craft

Originally Published: June 21, 2019 2:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Patricia N. L. Craft, 27 of Kingman, initially denied that she lit multiple fires near a residence in the 500 block of Gold Street, but according to Kingman police, she later admitted involvement.

The Kingman Fire Department was called to a residence in the 500 block of Gold Street on June 18 regarding brush fires three separate times.

Craft told investigators she suspected her brother to be the suspect in the fires, but officers weren’t able to confirm suspect identification.

On Thursday, investigating officers learned there had been other fires set where the home had actually been damaged before the fire was extinguished. Investigators established surveillance and observed Craft ignite a brush fire next to the home by throwing a bundle of ignited papers out of a window on the ground.

The Kingman Police Department reports Craft initially denied involvement but later admitted to lighting the fires. Eight people related to Craft, ranging in age from young to elderly, were living in the home.

Craft’s motive is unclear. She was arrested on two counts of arson of occupied structure, five counts of arson of a structure and eight counts of domestic violence by endangerment. Patricia N. L. Craft was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

