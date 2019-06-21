Phoenix facility where woman was raped losing Medicaid
PHOENIX — Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. It says in a letter that Hacienda corrected some practices but remains out of compliance in other areas.
Hacienda has 60 days to appeal.
Hacienda said Thursday it will work to ensure patient care is not interrupted.
The Arizona Department of Health Services last week announced it will revoke the facility's license.
A nurse was arrested in January after his DNA was linked to baby.
In another case, several maggots were discovered beneath a Hacienda patient's gauge bandage.
