Single vehicle roll over in Yucca, driver airlifted to Phoenix
YUCCA – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Alamo Road and Rawhide Road in regards to a single vehicle rollover accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 17.
The occupants was ejected and unresponsive, with two other subjects still being in vehicle. The driver, Prince Billings, 24 of Lake Havasu City, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained head injuries, fractured ribs and a back injury. He was airlifted to Phoenix.
The other passengers, Joshua Dehertoghe, 39 of Lake Havasu City and Justin Hester, 21 of Lake Havasu City, were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Initial investigation indicates the driver over corrected as he negotiated a turn and lost control, striking the ditch and rolling into an empty field.
Yucca Fire District and American Medical Response responded along with a CareFlight helicopter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
