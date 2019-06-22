OFFERS
18U RUSH volleyball takes care of business in Phoenix

The 18U RUSH volleyball squad poses after taking first place in a tournament in Phoenix. Pictured top row from left, coach Sarah Casson, Brianna Portillo, Lorelei Fernandez, Ashley Sahawneh, Isabel Anderson, Kyla Romeo, Kalyse Whitehead and coach Kyra Williams. Front row from left, Madison Lewis, Mollie King, and Lynsey Day. Not pictured: LaNae Burgess. (Courtesy)

The 18U RUSH volleyball squad poses after taking first place in a tournament in Phoenix. Pictured top row from left, coach Sarah Casson, Brianna Portillo, Lorelei Fernandez, Ashley Sahawneh, Isabel Anderson, Kyla Romeo, Kalyse Whitehead and coach Kyra Williams. Front row from left, Madison Lewis, Mollie King, and Lynsey Day. Not pictured: LaNae Burgess. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 18U RUSH volleyball team put on another dominating performance and it was for a good cause.

The squad won all five of its matches to hoist the championship of a charity tournament that helped Phoenix’s Door-ways: Teen, Young Adult and Family Counseling Center.

“This tournament ended our season and it was a great note to finish on,” said 18U coach Sarah Casson. “It was truly a fun day with a team that worked together to accomplish their goal of winning.”

The squad won its first two matches in two sets, followed by a three-set thriller and then ended tourney action with back-to-back two-set matches, including one in the title game against the host team Ignite.

Information provided by RUSH volleyball

