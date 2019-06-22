18U RUSH volleyball takes care of business in Phoenix
KINGMAN – The 18U RUSH volleyball team put on another dominating performance and it was for a good cause.
The squad won all five of its matches to hoist the championship of a charity tournament that helped Phoenix’s Door-ways: Teen, Young Adult and Family Counseling Center.
“This tournament ended our season and it was a great note to finish on,” said 18U coach Sarah Casson. “It was truly a fun day with a team that worked together to accomplish their goal of winning.”
The squad won its first two matches in two sets, followed by a three-set thriller and then ended tourney action with back-to-back two-set matches, including one in the title game against the host team Ignite.
Information provided by RUSH volleyball
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*