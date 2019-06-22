18U RUSH volleyball takes care of business in Phoenix

KINGMAN – The 18U RUSH volleyball team put on another dominating performance and it was for a good cause.

The squad won all five of its matches to hoist the championship of a charity tournament that helped Phoenix’s Door-ways: Teen, Young Adult and Family Counseling Center.

“This tournament ended our season and it was a great note to finish on,” said 18U coach Sarah Casson. “It was truly a fun day with a team that worked together to accomplish their goal of winning.”

The squad won its first two matches in two sets, followed by a three-set thriller and then ended tourney action with back-to-back two-set matches, including one in the title game against the host team Ignite.

Information provided by RUSH volleyball

