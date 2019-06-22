Bulk of Council’s Tuesday business handled under consent agenda

KINGMAN – City Council had a relatively light docket for its most recent meeting held Tuesday, June 18, with most of the items for consideration falling under the consent agenda.

The following items of import were approved by a single motion of Council:

First on the list of approvals from Tuesday’s meeting was an extension of a professional services agreement with the Mohave County Historical Society for the promotion, operation, and curator services at the Bonelli House, Route 66 Museum and Electric Vehicle Museum. Council approved the extension through June 30, 2023.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team was awarded $20,000 in grant funding from the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. Council approved acceptance of the grant.

Staff received approval to execute the Arizona State Purchasing Cooperative Agreement, which allows Kingman to obtain materials and services under Arizona’s cooperative purchasing program at prices and terms laid out in contracts between the state and contractors. The City must renew the agreement every five years.

The purchase of a $126,720 crane for use by the Public Works Department was also approved, as was the extension of the commercial building fee waiver program until Sept. 30, 2019.

After the item was pulled from the consent agenda by Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter for brief discussion, Council approved a zoning ordinance update and expansion of the Downtown Historic Overlay District contract with Lisa Wise Consulting.

The scope of work for that update includes background review and technical analysis; public outreach; administrative drafts of updated standards; public review of the drafted ordinance; and public hearings and adoption. Cost to the City is a budgeted $200,000.