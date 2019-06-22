OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 22
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Doug Barnett highlights third free ‘Concert in the Park’ Sunday, June 23, 2019

Doug and Barbara Barnett will be entertaining Kingman at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Metcalfe Park, on the corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. (Photo courtesy Sounds of Kingman)

Doug and Barbara Barnett will be entertaining Kingman at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Metcalfe Park, on the corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. (Photo courtesy Sounds of Kingman)

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 1:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – It may be the first time Doug and Barbara Barnett are playing in Sounds of Kingman’s Concert in the Park series at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, but they’re not strangers to playing in front of a Kingman audience.

“I really enjoy Kingman,” Doug Barnett said. “It’s sort of what Phoenix was 40 years ago.”

Doug Barnett has a three-octave range, a Sounds of Kingman statement said. He has a strong, broad voice and a finger-style picking he uses on his acoustic guitar.

Barbara adds vocals, guitar and flute to the performance.

The duo is performance ready with more than 200 songs in multiple genres, including pop, country western, light rock, southern rock, bluegrass and folk.

The Barnetts have played at Black Bridge Brewery and Diana’s Cellar Door.

This time they’ll be performing at Metcalfe Park where it’s cool in the shade, lovely, and green. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and picnic for what will surely be a fantastic time.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

Metcalfe Park

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sounds of Kingman free concert series brings back Galaxy
Musical duo Galaxy to play final Sounds of Kingman park concert
Rivals play fifth free Sounds of Kingman concert at Metcalfe Park
Sounds of Kingman series opens this Sunday
Lonesome Dick rescheduled for Sunday, June 2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News