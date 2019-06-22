Fort Mohave Walmart receives bomb threat

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Fort Mohave Walmart at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

A male subject called the business and advised staff that a bomb was in the building. Staff immediately called the MCSO communications center to alert dispatch.

Walmart staff evacuated the building. Deputies arrived on scene and street closures were established to ensure the safety of evacuated subjects and first responders. Deputies and other responding officers entered the building searching for the aforementioned "bomb,” and located nothing out of the ordinary inside the building.

Fire and medical personnel remained on scene, treating evacuated subjects who experienced heat-related illnesses from outside temperatures. After the sweep was complete, staff and patrons were cleared to reenter the building.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office