Fort Mohave Walmart receives bomb threat
FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Fort Mohave Walmart at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, June 20.
A male subject called the business and advised staff that a bomb was in the building. Staff immediately called the MCSO communications center to alert dispatch.
Walmart staff evacuated the building. Deputies arrived on scene and street closures were established to ensure the safety of evacuated subjects and first responders. Deputies and other responding officers entered the building searching for the aforementioned "bomb,” and located nothing out of the ordinary inside the building.
Fire and medical personnel remained on scene, treating evacuated subjects who experienced heat-related illnesses from outside temperatures. After the sweep was complete, staff and patrons were cleared to reenter the building.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*