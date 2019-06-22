Fraternity pedals awareness of children with disabilities

KINGMAN – Traveling cross country seems like fun. You get to see different states and meet Americans from different walks of life.

A group of men from the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity are doing just that, traveling across the country, however not on a train, boat or car, but on a bicycle.

About 90 members from the fraternity are riding on two wheels to raise money for Journey of Hope to help children with disabilities. Members from the fraternity are from different colleges and are riding for one cause. While on their trek, they made stops in Mohave County, in Lake Havasu City and Kingman.

In Havasu, they got to interact with Jeff, who is a child with disabilities.

“We had a kid from Lake Havasu come to our breakfast this morning and gave us a little send off, so it was really cool,” said Nick McAdam, a student at the University of Colorado-Boulder. “He does that every year with the team and I guess it’s his favorite day of the year.”

The team traveling through Kingman is one of three participating in the event. There’s one that started in Seattle, another in San Francisco, and this team started in Santa Monica, California, otherwise known as the Journey of Hope South Team.

The team has 20 cyclists and six crew members for the 4,370-mile journey and stopped Friday at The CLUB for YOUth. Each day they ride about 75 miles so they can reach their destination of Washington, D.C. on Aug. 10.



“It’s about a two-month ride and throughout the whole ride we are raising money and awareness for children with special needs and disabilities,” McAdam said.

In order to get ready for the ride, they had to prepare physically. Kyle Vonderlinde, a student at Iowa State University, trained with cycling coaches to get ready for the long road ahead. He had to attend webinars where he had to follow lessons on how to stay healthy and learn about cycling.

“For a lot of us, I know myself personally I wasn’t a cyclist before when I signed up to do the ride,” Vonderlinde said. “So I was really new to it and had a lot to learn.”

During the many stops they make on their journey they get to interact with children with disabilities, or what they call “friendship visits.”

“We go to wherever we are staying that night and we hang out with a bunch of kids who have disabilities and we will do things like karaoke, have lunch with them, it could be the simplest things and they love it,” McAdam said.

McAdam said the journey gives him a whole new perspective about the world. During the journey, he and his team got the opportunity to encounter the Oatman burros.

“It’s really cool to get out of the bubble you always live in and go through places like the town we just went through, Oatman,” McAdam said. “We saw tons of donkeys, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen a donkey.”

Since they are on the road a lot, they have no choice but to take time to reflect on themselves and learn from it.

“You really learn to push yourself … you really learn self-discipline and figure out how to push yourself, which is good. It’s a good life skill to have after this, too,” McAdam said.

The Journey of Hope is organized by The Ability Experience, the national philanthropic initiative of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. This year’s Journey is expected to raise more than $750,000.

You can support the cause at https://abilityexperience.org/support/.