Golden Valley Moss Mine moving toward profitability

Moss Gold Mine in October 2018. (Photo courtesy Northern Vertex)

Moss Gold Mine in October 2018. (Photo courtesy Northern Vertex)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Moss Mine in Golden Valley is a flagship project of Northern Vertex Mining Corporation, a gold producer focused on low-cost gold and silver production.

The company’s director, Kenneth Berry, just bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock. After making this transaction, he owns 3,000,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

According to a recent quarterly report, the Northern Vertex’s corporate goal is to “become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.”

Earnings from mine operations, excluding depreciation and depletion, was $2.4 million for the last quarter. Gold and silver sales for the quarter were $8.58 million through the sale of 6,457 gold ounces and 16,678 silver ounces with average realized prices per ounce of $1,293 and $15.44 respectively.

Cash was $6.3 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $5.72 million at June 30, 2018. Loss for the quarter was $1.33 million ($0.01 per share) compared to a loss of $1.38 million ($0.01 per share) in June 2018.

“During the quarter, earnings from operations, excluding depreciation and depletion of $2.4 million represents a significant improvement from the previous quarter,” Berry stated. “The production of 2,135 gold ounces and 9,702 silver ounces in March set a new monthly record, and new gold production highs are expected to continue during the months ahead as operational improvements are implemented and take hold. This was evident in April’s production results at the Moss Mine as the number of gold and silver ounces increased to 2,247 and 12,885, respectively.”

The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc.

Moss Mine

