Gosar favors regime change from within Iran

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, has expressed support for the 2019 Free Iran Rally, which was held Friday, June 21, 2019. Gosar said he would like to see “efforts to peacefully transform Iran into a more just nation.” (Office of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar photo)

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, has expressed support for the 2019 Free Iran Rally, which was held Friday, June 21, 2019. Gosar said he would like to see “efforts to peacefully transform Iran into a more just nation.” (Office of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Amid the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, triggered by the Trump’s administration withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, both countries have returned to mutual and escalating hostility.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona’s 4th Congressional District is one of many Republican politicians who expressed their support of the “2019 Free Iran Rally,” which took place Saturday, June 21 in Washington D.C.

“The current regime is not a friend to the United States and its allies,” Gosar said. “It suppresses the freedoms of Iranians, sponsors terrorism throughout the Middle East and imprisons political opponents. I full heartedly support Free Iran’s efforts to peacefully transform Iran into a more just nation that respects the rights of all Iranians. May there one day be free and fair democratic elections in Iran.”

The event was largely ignored by the media, with National Council of Resistance of Iran, the Iranian opposition coalition, as the only English-language website promoting the event.

In a press release, Gosar stated that the main purpose of the rally was “to convey the message that the fight for democracy in Iran belongs only to the people of Iran.”

However, this apparent call for democracy puts both nations ruled by right-wing leaders on the verge of another war in the Middle East. All that despite President Donald Trumps’ claims that he will pull America out of constant wars, and despite the fact that it was the American and British coup, which took down a democratically elected government in Iran in 1953, that laid the foundations for seven decades of grievances.

“I do not support U.S. intervention in either militarily or covertly,” Gosar told The Kingman Daily Miner on Friday, June 21. “I support organic Iranian opposition to the current regime which is hostile to the United States and its allies and engages in repeated human rights abuses. I support peaceful transition via fair and free elections.”

He added he would not support CIA involvement or anything similar to what was done in the 1950s.

“Arizona is home to many Iranian-Americans that came to this country to start a new life and create their very own American dream,” he said.

