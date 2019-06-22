Horoscopes | June 23, 2018

Birthdays: Melissa Rauch, 39; Jason Mraz, 42; Frances McDormand, 62; Randy Jackson, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep the changes you want to make to yourself. Research will bring about a personal change that will improve a meaningful relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace change. Visiting a friend or relative will spark a host of exciting ideas and plans that will improve your life and your standard of living.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig deep, and do a little soul-searching. You’ll come up with a plan that will help you walk away from what isn’t right for you and toward what is.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan an outing that will bring about a personal change or will spark your interest in something you’ve never done. The benefits will be remarkable, and the people you meet along the way will inspire you to do your best.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set a budget before you head out the door. A stroll in the park or lazing around with someone you love is sufficient.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take good care of your health, belongings and emotional well-being. Refuse to let anyone talk you into doing something that isn’t good for you.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep the peace. Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to more pleasurable pastimes.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Older friends or relatives will offer insight into a situation you face. Consider what’s being said, but proceed with caution.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If something sounds too good to be true, it is probably false. Put your time and energy into doing something that will encourage better health and better relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A walk down memory lane will have a stimulating effect on the way you move forward personally and professionally. Trust your instincts, and follow your heart.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a list of what you want to accomplish, and don’t let anyone stifle your plans. Physical strength and updating your image will make you feel good.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let what others do cause you to make a fuss. Surround yourself with people who share your sentiments and who bring you up, not down.