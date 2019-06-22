Kingman Photo | Record-Setting Performance

Wyatt Pickering was back at it again June 15-16 during the Junior Olympic Association Track and Field State Championships. Pickering set a new USATF Arizona State Junior Olympic meet record in the 1,500 meter for 13-14 boys with a 4:30.38 for first place. Pickering also won the 3,000 at 10:16.09 and placed second in the 800 at 2:08.49. Wyatt is back on the track July 6-7 at the regional qualifier, followed by the Junior Olympic National Meet July 22-28 in Sacramento, California.