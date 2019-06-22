OFFERS
Kingman Photo | Record-Setting Performance

Wyatt Pickering running during the Junior Olympic Association Track and Field State Championships at Mesa Community College. (Courtesy)

Wyatt Pickering running during the Junior Olympic Association Track and Field State Championships at Mesa Community College. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 5:29 p.m.

Wyatt Pickering was back at it again June 15-16 during the Junior Olympic Association Track and Field State Championships. Pickering set a new USATF Arizona State Junior Olympic meet record in the 1,500 meter for 13-14 boys with a 4:30.38 for first place. Pickering also won the 3,000 at 10:16.09 and placed second in the 800 at 2:08.49. Wyatt is back on the track July 6-7 at the regional qualifier, followed by the Junior Olympic National Meet July 22-28 in Sacramento, California.

Kingman Photo | Pickering representing Kingman
Kingman Photo | Ready to Run in Reno
Running past the competition: Pickering advances to Region 10 Junior Olympics
Kingman's Pickering takes second in Junior Olympic Championships
Kingman Photo: Arizona Indoor Classic

