Kingman Photo | Record-Setting Performance
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 5:29 p.m.
Wyatt Pickering was back at it again June 15-16 during the Junior Olympic Association Track and Field State Championships. Pickering set a new USATF Arizona State Junior Olympic meet record in the 1,500 meter for 13-14 boys with a 4:30.38 for first place. Pickering also won the 3,000 at 10:16.09 and placed second in the 800 at 2:08.49. Wyatt is back on the track July 6-7 at the regional qualifier, followed by the Junior Olympic National Meet July 22-28 in Sacramento, California.
Most Read
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Attempt to apprehend wanted person leads to all-out pursuit
- Natalie Dawn may have left this world too soon, but she made a significant impact on the community
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*