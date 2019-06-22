Letter | Let the Trump investigations go
If Democrats, Republicans and Independents want to continue with the investigation of the Trump Administration, they should pay the costs out of their own pockets.
We the taxpayer have already paid over $30 million dollars for the Mueller investigation that has spanned over two years.
Nothing credible was found to indict the President or any of his staff. LET IT GO.
Now start doing what the American people pays Congress to do, protect our country and our borders.
It is an insult to all taxpayers to learn that Congress is trying to give themselves a raise. Shame on them.
