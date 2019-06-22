Letter | We deserve protection all the time
All of these people getting arrested probably does not have to happen if the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would be more proactive instead of reactive.
We who live in Golden Valley and the surrounding areas wouldn’t have to be taken advantage of if the sheriff’s office would really try to find these people before all the trouble starts happening!
We all who live in these communities should be better protected and treated with more dignity than we are.
We pay property taxes and do expect that our money be spent on our safty as well as our property so we are always protected not some times.
You all should do an investigation on the officers in this area and see which ones are being paid to let things go.
