Letter | You want me to take my recycling where?

This morning I went to dump my recycle materials at Southside Park. I saw a sign that indicates all bins will be withdrawn, as of July 1.

I can’t drive all the way down to the city’s maintenance department to dump my recycle materials now. I don’t think so, in the garbage it all goes now.

Somebody has a screw loose in our city government. Why is it that no matter who our elected officials are, they only want to do one of two things; raises taxes or stop services.

A real good way to fix our country. Hell, I don’t want to, “Make America Great Again,” I just want to “Make America Work Again.”

