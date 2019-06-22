OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 23
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | You want me to take my recycling where?

Lonnie C. Cannon, Kingman resident
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 7:24 p.m.

This morning I went to dump my recycle materials at Southside Park. I saw a sign that indicates all bins will be withdrawn, as of July 1.

I can’t drive all the way down to the city’s maintenance department to dump my recycle materials now. I don’t think so, in the garbage it all goes now.

Somebody has a screw loose in our city government. Why is it that no matter who our elected officials are, they only want to do one of two things; raises taxes or stop services.

A real good way to fix our country. Hell, I don’t want to, “Make America Great Again,” I just want to “Make America Work Again.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

A method to the recycling madness
Illegal dumping is more harmful than you think
Letter: City recycling program is just fine the way it is
Miner Editorial | Recycling may take money and effort, but most good things do
Miner Editorial | We’re losing the ‘War on Trash’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News