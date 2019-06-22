OFFERS
Obituary | Deana Kaye McCaughey- Cottle-Chunn

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 5:46 p.m.

Deana Kaye McCaughey-Cottle-Chunn, 54, left us June 6, 2019, with her family by her side at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona.

Deana Kaye McCaughey-Cottle-Chunn

Deana was born June 24, 1964 at General Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri to Carl D. McCaughey and Ideana Lain McCaughey. She attended early elementary school in Kingman, Arizona. She went on to graduate at South High School in Bakersfield, California and attended Bakersfield Community College. It was there, in 1984, she met Mark Erwin Cottle, creating three beautiful children together. In 2011, she married Jimmy Chunn in Kingman, Arizona.

Deana loved life and loved giving. A smile so gracious and sincere, she would bring light to any room. For this kind heart she carried in life, she cultivated and embraced many friendships. This light and love she shared between her family and friends will continue to burn in our hearts until the end of time.

Deana is survived by husband; Jimmy Chunn, mother; Ideana Lain Hickle, children; Brock Cottle (Jessica Cruz), Garrett Cottle (Nikki Mizner), and Chesnee Trujillo (Sam), grandchildren; Kierstin Riley Cottle, Kaleb Zachary Erwin Cottle, Mason Emmitt Cottle, and Kaylor Joseph Trujilo, aunts; Myrna Johnson (Norm), Janice Edwards, and Jeanie Badilla, uncles; C A Lain (Brenda) and Orville “Red” Wells, cousins; Richard Johnson (Lisa), Jim Johnson (Nancy), Bob Johnson, Vanessa Hale (Chris), Stacey Lain Hancock (Shawn), Katie Lain Gardner (Chad), Larry Badilla (Cindy) and Monica Badilla (Mike), and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Deana at 1 p.m. July 14, 2019 at Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

