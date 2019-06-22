Rants and Raves | June 23, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Busy Mom Column: First learned nothing from Mom who left her child sitting by the road all day, except that she got away with it. Anyone else would have called the police to take it to safety, not be killed or kidnapped for whatever purpose.

Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week | Food for thought! True or False: STOP EATING garbage and you will lose weight. If it is sweet, beat feet.

Recycling: Kingman should model their recycling program after Lake Havasu City. A truck comes around curbside and the worker deposits items in the recycling truck. If a pizza box is put out, it is left in your recycling bin.

The End of “wishful” recycling: Wishful? Small communities all over the country have successful programs. Why? Because they see the value of protecting future generations and our beautiful world! It’s not about profit margin –it’s about leaving a livable world for our children.

The End of Wishful recycling: Other cities actually create JOBS to process recyclables, removing “contaminants.” A small price to pay for saving the environment for our kids and grandkids to inherit. Penny wise and pound foolish – we’re trading the future to save a few dollars.

Are abortion and gay rights freedom? YES, THEY ARE, PAT! This country was founded on the notion that we have autonomy over our personal lives, and that NO ONE group, religion, or philosophy can be IMPOSED on ALL. Pat Buchanan needs to read the Constitution.

What’s wrong with us? Here’s the thing – In every organization or group, TONE comes from the TOP. FACT – We didn’t have such vast and violent divisions before the current administration in Washington, so what’s different? GUESS. The fish rots from the head.

Animal Shelter: Let’s all get behind our local shelter – lets support a new building and humane treatment, financially, and by being responsible with our animals. We all benefit. “A society can be judged by how it treats it’s animals.” – Gandhi

Third Annual International Day of Peace Celebration: PEACE is ONE thing we can agree is good for all of us. Let’s come out and join one another in celebrating the dream of PEACE becoming a reality. One heart at a time. See you on Sept. 21.

Judge rejects plea deal: What do you expect from a County Attorney that after four years cannot convict a child killer who wants to plead guilty? This is what happens when you run unopposed. A new definition of incompetent.

Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head: How can this be classified an accident? When one has gun and starts shooting randomly, they are not being responsible. This individual needs to pay time for crime.

New revenue sources: One way revenue is generated in Victorville, California is through a “landlord tax.” Landlords pay an annual fee for each rental property.

KUSD bond proposition: Yes, yes, yes. Is there any more to say on this issue? This is an investment in our kids, their futures, and the future of this community.

KRMC data breach should be taken seriously: Once your sensitive medical information is leaked in a preventable data breach like KRMC’s breach, it can be weaponized against you for the rest of your life. Over 1,000 patients’ data was reported being involved in this preventable breach.

Supervisors approve 2 million for Kingman animal shelter: Roses, doggie kisses, and kitty purrs to supervisors Bishop, Angius, and Watson. Skunk spray to supervisors Gould and Johnson – heartless!

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run could face more than 100 years in prison: Yeah, right, 100 years. A convicted murder in this county doesn’t receive 100 years sentenced. This individual will spend years in the county jail waiting for his case to be resolved. We just need justice for the family.

June Clean City Commision agenda: About time we create a volunteer program that maintains parks (and trails) at the level our citizens expect and deserve. There should be many individuals/groups willing to properly maintain these. Personally, I would rather employ more volunteers than raise taxes.

Recycling: Just read that Casa Grande has canceled their recycling program.

State expands teaching academy at universities, enrollment doubled: The education system is broken. We have many excellent, trained teachers who have left the system. Here’s an idea – fix the system so that people want to go into education and remain there. This program just creates a bigger revolving door.

Everybody loves the garbage man: Wonderful reporting regarding garbage collection. Kudos to all our sanitation workers!