OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 23
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Top high school student plans to take on college by herself

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: My niece, “Amelia,” was a straight-A student in high school. She talked about going into the medical field after she got her college degree. Before starting college she wanted to take a year off and just live life because she’d had so many college-level courses almost her entire high school life.

She hasn’t decided what she wants to go to school for and thinks she can afford to attend college full-time, have an apartment on her own and pay for everything she needs. No matter how many times my sister tells her she needs to move back home and attend college here so she can finish her education, Amelia still seems to think she can do it all. My sister is afraid if she pushes her too much, she will shut down. What can we do to make this girl realize life will be easier at home and with support? – Aunt Who Cares in the South

Dear Aunt: Amelia may be suffering from burnout, which is why she wants a gap year before starting college. The more your sister pressures her, the more Amelia will dig her heels in, so the matter should be put on the back burner for now. When the subject is raised again, it should be in a non-confrontational manner – with a spreadsheet handy so your niece can show her mother how she plans to finance her new lifestyle.

Amelia is a high achiever. Give her credit for intelligence. She may or may not change her mind about medicine being a career she wants to pursue. This is a decision she should make without pressure, as well-intentioned as it may be.

Dear Abby: I am doing an ancestry search to present to my sister-in-law “Kate” as a surprise birthday gift. While doing the search, I discovered that her late mother, “Ellen,” has a sister who lives nearby. My brother believes Kate knows nothing about her. For unknown reasons, Ellen hadn’t spoken to almost her entire family in years; therefore, Kate knows little about them.

We’re not sure if I should include Ellen’s sister in the ancestry or not. I think Kate has the right to know, but I don’t want to upset her. Kate and Ellen were very close, and I’m afraid if she knew her mother withheld that information, it may cause her pain, even though Ellen has been gone nearly 15 years. What are your thoughts? – Don’t Want to Cause Pain

Dear Don’t: Kate is an adult and should have the information you discovered to do with as she pleases, which includes ignoring it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Crush on married boss causes heartache every day for worker
Dear Abby: Grandparents’ pink grad gift comes right out of the blue
Dear Abby: Second husband fails to earn his sister-in-law’s approval
Dear Abby: Man’s dream of togetherness ends in long family feud
Dear Abby: Daughter of self-centered mom craves a role model

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News