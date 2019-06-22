You may not think you can, but USDA has path to homeownership

KINGMAN – USDA Rural Development staff from Prescott Valley will come to Kingman for a homeownership event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 in the small conference room at the Western Arizona Council of Governments, 208 N. Fourth St.

June is Homeownership Awareness Month, and Tuesday’s event will provide an opportunity to learn about homeownership programs.

The event is free and open to the public, and those who attend can also receive assistance applying for no down payment, low interest home loans, and loans and grants for home repairs.

Low-interest home loans, through the Direct (502) program, can include repairs, improvements and closing costs and fees. Dwelling size for the program is restricted to 2,000 square feet, and the residence must be in good condition and evaluated by home and termite inspectors.

To be eligible, applicants must have steady and dependable income, be unable to obtain conventional credit to meet housing needs, have suitable credit and they cannot own a suitable home.

There are no restrictions on dwelling size or amenities for loans and grants for home repairs. However, they must meet RD thermal standards for new construction. They, too, must be in good condition and inspected.

Information provided by USDA Rural Development