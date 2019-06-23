OFFERS
1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A crash on Interstate 40 eastbound at about Mile Marker 70 just before the U.S. 93 South turnoff for Phoenix left one fatality on Saturday, June 22, 2019, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told the Daily Miner on Sunday.

The highway was temporarily closed to allow for the landing of helicopter.

Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash on Twitter at 2:49 p.m. Saturday.

DPS said no further information was available.

