Mon, June 24
County recorder seeks $500,000 for records

Kristi Blair

Kristi Blair

Brandon Messick - Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:25 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Countless Mohave County public records could literally fade away if steps aren’t taken to preserve them, according to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.

The recorder’s office has requested nearly $500,000 in additional funding to fuel its efforts to preserve historic documents, which include adding protective layers of plastic to hard copy, record scanning and digitization. Those records aren’t getting any younger, according to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair, and time could be of the essence.

But the task faced by the recorder’s office is a colossal one, Blair says. Efforts by the recorder’s office to preserve and digitize the county’s historical records have been ongoing for nearly a decade, but as of this week, only 30 years of documents from Mohave County’s 155-year history have so far been preserved.

At the office’s present rate, it could take another four decades before all of the county’s records are digitally preserved.

“We want to get our records digitized so that people can have access to more records, from earlier in the county’s history,” Blair said Thursday. “We want to get our maps online and microfiche digitized for disasters. It’s quite a process, and we’re getting bids out to digitize our records. With new technology, they can go in and really clean those records up, and create really good images of historic documents.”

According to Blair, the recorder’s office has dedicated one employee to scanning old historic documents into a digital format, which is done over several hours each workday. She hopes that a third-party digitization specialist will be able to expedite the process.

“It’s time for us to try moving forward and be of greater service to the public, and reduce our staff-time cost to the county,” Blair said.

The possible budgetary increase to the recorder’s office toward this end has been itemized in the county’s preliminary budget. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will make a final vote on whether to approve that budget in August.

