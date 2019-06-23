Expect traffic delays on US 93 Tuesday
KINGMAN – Intermittent lane closures are scheduled to occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 on U.S. 93 south of Wikieup due to pavement-treatment work.
Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with travel plans on U.S. 93 south of Wikieup next week to plan ahead and expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane.
Information provided by ADOT
