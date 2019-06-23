Kingman Police Department changes crime reporting systems after 67 years

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department has a new way of reporting crimes.

The last 67 years, KPD and other Arizona agencies have been collecting and reporting crime statistics in accordance with the Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Since June 1, KPD has started collecting and reporting crime statistics in accordance to the UCR’s National Incident Based Reporting System.

The new system gives more detail about various crimes in Kingman. It will provide detailed reports including the type of victim, residential status of the victim, residential status of the victim and offender, weapons information and the value of property stolen and recovered.

Those changes will impact data entry with incidents where multiple crimes were committed. NIBRS requires data entry on all criminal offenses, whereas UCR only gathered data on the most serious offense in situations of multiple criminal offenses.

KPD is transitioning to the new reporting system because the FBI is set a deadline of January 2021 for police agencies across the country to being using the NIBRS system.

KPD has now implemented a new records management system and has started to train staff on proper collection and data processing.

According to the NIBRS website, the benefits to the system include providing greater specificity in reporting offenses, collects more detailed information, helps give context to specific crime problems, and provides greater analytic flexibility.

Information provided by KPD