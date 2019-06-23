Licenses & Permits | June 24, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 14:

Gerald Catone: 8125 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; 420-square-foot attached awning.

Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; Demo double-wide mobile home.

River Valley Awning: 8201 S. Carob Drive, Mohave Valley; 450-quare-foot attached aluminum awning.

Ambient Edge: 4213 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton split system.

Ambient Edge: 4675 Olympic Way, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Extreme Comfort: 3969 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; panel upgrade to 200 amp.

Discreet Electric Service: 171 S. Horn Road, Golden Valley; electrical 125 amp service.

Sam Nichols Electrical: Kingman; replace electrical power pedestal.

Justin Callicoat: 789 S. David Road, Golden Valley; reroof permit.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 20:

Truelove Plumbing: 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Innovative Stoneworks: 1301 Andy Devine Ave., new commercial building; zero dollars.

Sequoia Homes: 3636 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $3,398.

Axiom Enterprises of Kingman: 7000 Flightline Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Freiday Construction: North Willow Road, Kingman; residential; $506.

Mohave Shadez: 4035 Canyon Hills Drive, Kingman; awnings; $147.

Edward Edmison: 4377 Box J Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $506.

Teri Widman: 3500 Dakota Road, Kingman; detached garage; $978.

DGB Enterprises: 3050 N. Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128.

AZ Sunwest Construction: 841 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; housing replace; $3,167.

Executive Development: 2740 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,300.

Sequoia Homes: 3644 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,721.

Joseph Gilje: 3595 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,755.

Jason Marino: 1919 Skyfall Terrance; new SFR; $6,418.

Innovative Pools & Underground: 3327 Laramie Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,012.

Discount Sign Company: 211 Beale St., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

Mohave Signs: 4011 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $895.

Discount Sign Company: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 14:

AKDHC: 2501 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 102, Kingman; medical office.

New Life Financial Coaching: 3700 Martingale Drive, Kingman; accountant.

SkyPhoto66: 3863 Heritage Lane, Kingman; photography.

Serenity Therapeutic Massage: 1915 Eastern St., Kingman; massage.

India Spice N Bar: 2890 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant.

AFC Builders: 1050 E. Andy Devine Ave., construction.

Help-U-Sell Consignment: 4444 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; consignment store.

Route 66 Bakery: 713 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; baked goods.

AJ’s Home and Lawn Care: 4415 N. Glen Road, Kingman; house cleaning.