Seniors, disabled offered free self-defense course

KINGMAN – A walking cane can have more than one use.

Kingman Force on Force is sponsoring a 1-hour free self-defense seminar for seniors to learn how use the walking cane as an instrument of self-defense.

The class will cover self-defense and offensive strikes, the use of deadly force, developing the combat mindset, and having a level of awareness.

There are limited seats. This offer is only for seniors or people with disabilities who are using a walking cane.

Reserve your seat by calling 928-263-0071 or emailing info@kingmanForceonForce.com.

Information provided by Kingman Force on Force