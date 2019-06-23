Seniors, disabled offered free self-defense course
KINGMAN – A walking cane can have more than one use.
Kingman Force on Force is sponsoring a 1-hour free self-defense seminar for seniors to learn how use the walking cane as an instrument of self-defense.
The class will cover self-defense and offensive strikes, the use of deadly force, developing the combat mindset, and having a level of awareness.
There are limited seats. This offer is only for seniors or people with disabilities who are using a walking cane.
Reserve your seat by calling 928-263-0071 or emailing info@kingmanForceonForce.com.
Information provided by Kingman Force on Force
